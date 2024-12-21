Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Release Window Revealed, But It’s Not Coming As Early As You Think

It’s been more than a year since the dark fantasy shonen anime, Hell’s Paradise, made its burning debut. Fans were blown away by the riveting treasure hunt-esque story coupled with brilliant action. Much like Jujutsu Kaisen, we have MAPPA Studios to thank for bringing Yuji Kaku’s tale to life with extraordinary animation quality. Since then, the fans have been waiting to hear about the release of season 2. The production team has finally broken its silence and announced the release window for Hell’s Paradise season 2 at Jump Festa 2025.

MAPPA Studios has officially announced that Hell’s Paradise Season 2 will premiere in January 2026. To commemorate the announcement, a promotional video (PV), aka a teaser, for Season 2 has been released on X today.

The teaser looks fantastic with the ninja Gabimaru, Sagiri, and the team resuming their adventure on Shinsekyo island to acquire the Elixir of Life. Season 1 was just the tip of the iceberg as we are about to meet even more fearsome godly foes in the upcoming season.

Although we finally got a release window and a teaser for Hell’s Paradise season 2, fans are slightly disappointed that we have to wait for a whole year i.e., until January 2026 to dive into the world of Jigoraku again. That said, what do you think about the Hell’s Paradise season 2 teaser? Let us know in the comments below.