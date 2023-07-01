YouTube’s Latest Move Encourages You To Shift To YouTube Premium

YouTube is currently conducting a global experiment aimed at cracking down on ad blockers. The video platform giant hopes that this move will encourage its free user base to become paid subscribers. To learn more, continue reading below.

Pay For YouTube Premium For An Ad-Free Experience

Based on a post made by Reddit user Reddit_n_Me, YouTube will now cut off your access to videos, if ad blockers are detected. This is being rolled out in the form of a “3-way strike,” where if an ad blocker is detected YouTube will warn you thrice and urge you to shift to YouTube Premium. In case you fail to comply, your access to your current video will be cut off instantly. Additionally, you will be limited to only 3 videos on the platform. After that, your access will be blocked. This does not apply to you if you are not using any ad blocker, to begin with.

The warning will appear in the form of a pop-up window. It will urge you to either “allowlist” YouTube, disable your adblocker, or sign up for YouTube Premium. After that, your access to the platform will be revoked. However, it is unclear how long the strike will last. Will it be for 24 hours? Will you be able to access YouTube via VPN? Will it be a permanent ban unless and until you either disable your ad blocker or sign up for YouTube Premium? We do not have that information yet. Hopefully, YouTube will shed some light on this soon.

Source: Reddit_n_Me

Also, it’s important to note that the current strike isn’t available for public use just yet. It’s still being tested internally and has only been made available to a select group of global users. This was recently confirmed too. However, this suggests that a public release may be on the horizon. Should this occur, you may need to pay in order to enjoy an ad-free experience on YouTube.

If you are thinking about getting YouTube Premium during the wake of this strike, it’s important to know the pricing options. You can choose to pay Rs 139 per month, Rs 399 for three months, or Rs 1,290 for 12 months. With YouTube Premium, you will be able to enjoy ad-free video playback and ad-free access to YouTube Music, background playback, and the ability to download videos for offline playback.

So, what are your thoughts on this new development? Do you think the price justifies the benefits of YouTube Premium? Are you considering it? Do let us know your opinions in the comment section below.