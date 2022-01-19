YouTube Premium and Music Get a New Annual Plan with an Exciting Offer in India

YouTube has introduced a new annual subscription plan for both YouTube Premium and Music in India. The new plan is being offered to new subscribers at a discounted price, which could intrigue many. However, there is a catch to it! Read the article to know all the details.

YouTube Premium and Music Annual Subscription Plan

The annual YouTube Premium and Music plan, as spotted by 9to5Google, was added a few weeks ago. The new annual plan is now live for those who are subscribing for the first time. Although the annual plan comes at a discounted price as a promotional offer, it is only available for a limited time.

The YouTube Premium annual plan, which comes at Rs 1,159, is much less than the Individual plan that comes at Rs 129/ month in India. So, if we do the calculations, you would pay Rs 1,548 for a year of YouTube Premium and Music subscription if you get the Individual plan. Hence, with the annual subscription plan, you would be saving Rs 389/ year or Rs 33/ month as compared to the Individual plan, at least for the first year.

Now, the catch is that the annual plan will be available at a discounted price only until January 23. Further, YouTube clearly mentions that the plan will not auto-renew once it ends after 12 months, hinting that it might not offer the annual plan next year or after the promotional period ends. There are chances, though, that it might soon introduce new prices that will be applicable once the promotional offer ends.

For those who don’t know, YouTube Premium and Music’s annual subscription comes in addition to the three existing plans – Individual, Family, and Student. These three plans are offered on a monthly subscription basis. All the subscription plans present ad-free, offline, and background video streaming benefits to the users. For new subscribers, the individual plan offers a 3-month free trial, while the Family and the Student plans offer a 1-month free trial.

If you are someone who is looking to get a YouTube Premium and Music subscription plan, take advantage of the annual plan promotion deal while it lasts. However, if you take the 3-month free trial of the Individual plan into account, you would realize that you’d have to pay almost the same amount (Rs 1,161) as the annual plan after 12 months. As for existing users, you can get the annual plan by canceling the existing 1-month or 3-month subscription plans.

Do you like the introduction of the annual YouTube Premium and Music plan? Let us know in the comments below!