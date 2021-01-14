To improve the search experience on YouTube’s web platform, Google has now started rolling out a voice search option for users on Youtube.com. This means that users will now be able to voice out their searches instead of typing them in the search box.

Search with Your Voice on YouTube.com

The latest update has started rolling today and is now available for use on YouTube’s website. So, if you go to YouTube.com now, you will find a microphone icon on the right-hand side of the search box at the top of the page. You can click this to bring up a HUD and ask the assistant to search for a specific video or navigate through parts of the UI.

Before using the voice search option on YouTube, do keep in mind that you will have to give the website permission to access your device’s mic. After you allow it, the voice assistant will start listening to your query as soon as you click the mic icon.

However, if you need time to articulate your query, you can click the microphone icon on the pop-up window to turn it off for the moment. And if you summon the new voice assistant while watching a video, it will simply pause your video until the HUD closes.

Now, the voice search feature on YouTube.com is said to support natural language detection which means that it will eliminate unnecessary phrases and focus only on the keywords. So, if you say “find me some funny videos”, the assistant will focus on funny videos and automatically eliminate the “find me some” part.

Moreover, apart from searching for a specific video or video category, you can also ask the assistant to take you to your “Subscriptions” page or “History” tab. You can simply say: “take me to my subscriptions” or “show my watch history”.

So, if you are someone who does not like the idea of searching by typing, then I’m sure you are going to love this feature on YouTube web.