YouTube Might Get a “Listen with YouTube Music” Button Soon; See Details Here!

Switching to the audio-only version of a song on YouTube might soon become easier. YouTube for Android might get a new “Listen with YouTube Music” button for a seamless experience in the future. It reportedly existed in the YouTube app previously but was removed for unknown reasons. Now, an APK teardown of the YouTube app has revealed that Google might bring back the feature.

YouTube’s “Listen with YouTube Music” Option Might Launch Soon

According to a recent report by XDA developers, a few code strings were found in the beta version 17.05.33 of the YouTube for Android app, hinting at the arrival of the “Listen with YouTube Music” button.

Although not much is known about the new button as of now, we can safely assume that users will be able to directly play a song on the YouTube Music app that they started listening to on the main YouTube app. It could be useful during the times when a user wants to add a song they discovered on YouTube to their playlist. Or when they simply want to listen to the song instead of watching the whole video.

So, with the new button, users will be able to seamlessly switch from the YouTube app to YouTube Music to add or listen to a song without the need for separately searching for a song on the latter. Thus, they will save themselves the hassle of this process and the feature strengthens the YouTube integration across its apps.

This comes in addition to the recent redesign of the video player UI on the YouTube app. The redesign has brought in a number of options in the ull-screen mode for increased accessibility.

Now, it is worth mentioning that we currently do not know where the “Listen with YouTube Music” button will appear in the YouTube app if and when it goes live. We expect to get more details about it in the coming days. So, stay tuned and let us know your thoughts on the new addition in the comments below.