YouTube Tests Google Assistant Integration on Android; Here’s How It Works

After experimenting with Picture-in-Picture (PiP) on iPhone and video downloads on desktop, YouTube is back with a new experiment to let Premium subscribers get Google Assistant integration in the YouTube mobile app for Android. Titled ‘Do more with Assistant’, you can enable and try out the feature right now if you’re a paying YouTube Premium member.

Get Google Assistant Integration on YouTube for Android

With Google Assistant integration, you get suggestions for topics related to the video you are currently watching. This could include information about people in the video or a movie’s trailer, tapping on which will take you to the Assistant page. You could say it’s somewhat an equivalent of IMDb X-Ray found in Amazon Prime Video.

If you are interested to try it out, tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner of the YouTube app and go to the ‘Your Premium benefits’ section. From the next page, press ‘Try new features’ to access the YouTube labs page.

Here, locate ‘Do more with Assistant’ experiment and press the ‘Try it out’ button. Do note that you can only try one feature at a time. Hence, if you have already enabled video downloads on YouTube desktop, that will no longer work. If you want to proceed, tap on ‘Try it Out’ again in the confirmation prompt.

As you can see in the image below, you now get a new Google Assistant panel containing details about the video. You can press the preview to view more details in Google Assistant.

YouTube’s ‘Do more with Assistant’ experiment is available on Android phones in English. You can try out the said experiment until October 27. We’ll have to wait for a few months for YouTube to bring this feature to all Premium subscribers or potentially all users.