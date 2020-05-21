With lockdowns imposed due to the coronavirus situation, the sleep schedule of a significant number of people has got affected. It takes determination to stick to a routine during these unprecedented times, especially if you’re trying to relax your mind by binge-watching cute cat videos on YouTube. Well, YouTube is here to help you out with its new bedtime reminders for Android and iOS devices.

“Bedtime reminders let you set reminders at specific times to stop watching videos and (you guessed it!) go to bed. You set start and end times in your Settings, including whether or not you want the prompt to interrupt a video or wait until the video is over. You’ll also be able to dismiss or snooze the reminder.”, wrote Google employee Sarah in YouTube Community.

Back in May 2018, YouTube added essential features such as an option to get reminders to take a break from the platform and a scheduled digest to get all your notifications at a specific time. The company is now building on it with this new bedtime reminder feature.

To get started, open the YouTube app from your Android or iOS device and head to Settings. In Settings, toggle ‘Remind me when it’s time for bed’. From there, you can assign a start and end time for the reminder.

Alternatively, you can tap on your profile icon and choose ‘Time Watched’ to access bedtime reminder controls. One neat functionality worth mentioning here is that you can choose to finish the video that you’re watching before bedtime reminder kicks in. To do so, enable ‘Wait until I finish my video to show reminder’.

YouTube says the feature is available starting today on Android and iPhone devices. However, it might take a few days for the feature to show up on your device.