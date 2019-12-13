Microsoft has today announced in a new tweet that the calling feature in its ‘Your Phone’ app is now available on all Android devices running Android 7.0 and above. The roll out comes months after the company first started testing out calling features within the app in beta.

Earlier, the feature was available mostly on Samsung’s “Galaxy” devices when paired with a Windows 10 PC. Other features of the Your Phone app, such as the ability to view and send messages, check notifications, mirror phone screens, and view photos were also mostly limited to Galaxy devices thanks to the partnership between Samsung and Microsoft, which was first announced at the Galaxy Note 10 launch in August.

Thank you #WindowsInsiders for your feedback over the last couple of months. Today, we're pleased to announce the general availability of the #YourPhone app Calls feature, which allows you to receive and make phone calls on your PC: https://t.co/m47kLcXgbS pic.twitter.com/4GuIOXjR71 — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) December 11, 2019

With the new update, all Android users should technically be able to pair their phones with their Windows 10 PC and make phone calls via their computers thanks to the Your Phone app. The feature is very reminiscent of the way continuity and handoff works between macOS and iOS devices in the Apple ecosystem. That’s something Android and Windows lacks, and with this app, the Redmond giant is definitely hoping to get a similar functionality within its operating system as well.

We tried out the calling feature way back when it was still in beta, and it did work decently well enough although the audio quality could’ve definitely used some work. However, since the update is now rolling out after months of feedback from Windows Insiders, there is a chance that the company has made the feature usable and ready for prime time. Let us know if you’ve been able to start using the new feature on your Windows 10 PC and your Android smartphone, and what you think of the quality and seamlessness of the entire experience in the comments below.