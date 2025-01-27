Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Renewed for Two More Seasons Ahead of Release

2025 is lined up with some pretty interesting releases, and Marvel Studios has outdone itself with six shows hitting Disney+ this year. The first in line is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, releasing in just a couple of days. However, this show will be the first in the history of Marvel to be renewed and greenlit for seasons 2 and 3 ahead of its very release. So, without further ado, let’s look at everything that has come to light regarding this out-of-the-box move.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Seasons 2 and 3 Confirmed

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television & Animation, Brad Winderbaum, appeared on The Movie Podcast, where he revealed that he has already read the script for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, and his team is already halfway through the animatics. He also states that he is confident that this series will connect to people in a way that the audience will develop a sense of personal connection with all the characters.

“I’ve fallen so head over heels in love with these characters. I’ve now read all the scripts for Season 2, we’re halfway through the animatics. What Jeff is building brick by brick in this show starts to pay off. You feel it in Season 1, you grow connected to these characters so that when everything’s supposed to lock into place and pay off by the end of the season…I don’t know about you guys, but I feel it really in my soul, and it just gets deeper and deeper in subsequent seasons.” – Brad Winderbaum

In the podcast, Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is already greenlit for Season 3. However, he has yet to hear the pitch for season 3 from writer Jeff Trammell and is excited to be enlightened on how the story will proceed following Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man. He commented-

“We’re also greenlit for through Season 3, and in a couple weeks, I’m gonna hear his pitch for the third season of the show, and I’m like a fan, I can’t wait.”

Since Marvel is already working on two seasons of a series that has not even been released, I must say that they are quite confident about the upcoming show. However, if their speculation regarding the reception turns out to be the opposite of what they hope, it will be quite a blow to Marvel. So, let’s wait and see what happens on January 29, 2025, and till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!