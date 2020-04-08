Airtel has today made its premium kids’ catalog in Airtel Xstream available for free to all Airtel Thanks customers, aiming to help parents keep their kids engaged as they’re working from home in light of coronavirus pandemic.

“While we stay indoors and observe social distancing, it is critical that children has access to meaningful content for their education and entertainment. Today, we are launching a kids channel in our Xstream platform and opening it up to all our valued customers for free. We hope this provides some relief during these unprecedented times,” said Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer at Bharti Airtel.

Airtel Xstream is the company’s streaming platform that offers access to Live TV, TV shows, and movies. You can use the service from their app available on Google Play Store, App Store, or from the website.

You can easily access content curated for kids from the Kids section present in Airtel Xstream app. The catalog consists of various movies popular among kids including Tom and Jerry The movie, Let’s Go to School, Cindrella, How to train your Dragon 2, to name a few.

The app also has various categories such as kids live channels, kids movies and animation movies classified by languages, nursery rhymes, educational content across science, nature, geography, history to make navigation easier.

Airtel had previously made thousands of e-books accessible for free through Juggernaut Books. Juggernaut Books offers e-books and novels across a wide range of genres including love and romance, business, history and politics, fitness, diet, spirituality, and classics.