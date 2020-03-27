Bharti Airtel is offering free access to thousands of e-books on Juggernaut Books – the telecom giant’s e-books platform that was earlier known as Airtel Books. In a press release announcing the move, the company said that it hopes the decision will help people at a time when millions across the country are locked up inside their homes as part of the nationwide lockdown announced by the government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing the initiative, Adarsh Nair, the Chief Product Officer at Bharti Airtel, said: “In these unprecedented times, Airtel and Juggernaut are trying to make sure that people have more options to stay engaged as they observe social distancing. And what’s better than getting back to reading. At Airtel, we will continue to innovate and bring exciting digital content to customers across our platforms”.

Juggernaut Books offers e-books and novels across a wide range of genres – love and romance, business, history and politics, fitness, diet, spirituality and classics. Airtel acquired a strategic stake in the company in late 2017 as part of its efforts to build an open content ecosystem and bring world-class digital content to its customers.

The Juggernaut Books app not only offers great novels and non-fictions, such as The CEO Factory by Sudhir Sitapati, Kohinoor by William Dalrymple and Good Economics by Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, but also exclusive stories from some of India’s most famous personalities, including Twinkle Khanna, Sourav Ganguly, Sunny Leone, Rajdeep Sardesai, Devdutt Pattnaik and Narayan Murthy. It is available on both Android and iOS.