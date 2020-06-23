Having released Android 11 Beta 1 for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro last week, Xiaomi has now done the same with the Redmi K30 Pro 5G, also known as the Poco F2 Pro. Interestingly, the latest release for the Redmi/Poco device is based on AOSP and does not have a MIUI layer on top. Of course, it was only to be expected, given that the company had done just that with the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

Interested users can download the ROM from the official Xiaomi website. Do note that the file comes with a .tgz extention, which means the installation process will be similar to a standard MIUI fastboot ROM. So make sure you’ve got a Windows PC handy and make sure to unlock the bootloader before heading any further. You might also need to download and install the MiFlash tool on your computer if you haven’t already.

Do note that you’ll need to back up all your data before proceeding any further. Best practice dictates that you also download ADB and Fastboot on your PC before getting started. Once you’ve taken care of all that, power off the phone. Then reboot it into ‘Download Mode’ by pressing and holding the power and volume-down buttons simultaneously.

Now connect the phone to your PC and extract the downloaded file. Then run the Mi Flash Tool and when asked, enter the exact location of the extracted build. Now click ‘Refresh’ within MiFlash, and the app should be able to recognize your device. Finally, click on the ‘Run’ option in MiFlash to install the new ROM on your phone. That’s it. If everything goes well, you should have Android 11 Beta 1 on your handset.