Google released the first Android 11 beta last week and a handful of brands stepped up to offer the beta version to their flagship devices. The software giant is now rolling out an incremental update it calls Android 11 Beta 1.5.

The new beta’s build number is RPB1.200504.020. The update fixes Google Pay issues which made the payment app unusable in the previous beta build. In addition, a gesture navigation bug that caused device crashes while app switching is also fixed.

Below is the official changelog of Android 11 Beta 1.5:

General Devices no longer crash (reboot) while using gesture navigation to switch apps in different orientations while rotating the device at the same time. On Pixel 3 and 3a, users setting up devices after reset can now activate a pSim service if the phone is currently using an eSIM service. Fixed issues that users were having when using contactless payments through Google Pay.

Bluetooth The system no longer incorrectly enforces the Bluetooth privileged permission for RemoveBond. This resolves issues that could affect pairing, unpairing, and bond reset flows for Bluetooth devices, such as for Forget Watch on Wear OS devices.



The build has issues with Android Auto projection and if that’s something you use regularly, it would be better if you stick to the stable builds of Android 10 for now. However, if you’re interested, you may download the OTA image from the links below: