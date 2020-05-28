Xiaomi announced MIUI 12 last month alongside the Mi 10 Youth Edition. The update brings a whole set of new features, ranging from smooth animations to Super Wallpapers. The company has now added a partial screenshot feature on the latest closed beta of MIUI 12 bearing the version 20.5.25.

The feature is accessible with a three-finger long-press gesture. However, users can choose to reassign the functionality to set a long-press on the Home button as the trigger mechanism. You can do this from Settings -> More Settings -> Key Shortcuts -> Function Shortcut.

Once activated, there are three screenshot forms to choose from – Rectangular, Circular, and Free-form. This way, you can quickly capture screenshots without having to crop them out later from your image gallery.

If you would like to make changes right after you capture the screenshot, you get the option to adjust the screenshot’s area and save the image. With this convenient option, you don’t have to capture a screenshot again in case you’re not satisfied with the results.

As mentioned earlier, this feature is limited to the closed beta build of MIUI 12 for now. However, we expect the company to bring the feature to stable builds soon if it doesn’t cause any hiccups or crashes in the current implementation.

According to Xiaomi, MIUI 12 global rollout will start by the end of June. The first wave of MIUI 12 is limited to Mi 9, Mi 9T, Redmi K20, Mi 9T Pro, and Redmi K20 Pro. If you’re curious, you may check out this list to know if your Xiaomi device will get stable MIUI 12 builds.