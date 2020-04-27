Xiaomi has added a new member to the Mi 10 lineup today. Mi 10 Youth Edition is the mid-range addition to the lineup and no, it’s not the exact same as the Mi 10 Lite that launched in Europe last month. The design and internals remain the same, but we see some minor upgrades on the camera front.

Mi 10 Youth Edition: Specs and Features

Mi 10 Youth Edition is only the second mid-range 5G phone from Xiaomi in China. The company earlier debuted the Redmi K30 5G at the end of last year. This new device is, however, positioned as a more premium 5G offering. It boasts a glass sandwich design, AMOLED panel, and camera upgrades.

The smartphone sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch (yeah, it’s a step back from the punch-hole) and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display panel boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2400 resolution, and no, it doesn’t support a higher refresh rate, which is saddening in 2020. It does have a 180Hz touch sampling rate, JNCD value < 0.7, and HDR10+ support.

Mi 10 Youth Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset from Qualcomm. You get dual-mode 5G support (SA/NSA) with this device, thanks to the integrated Snapdragon X52 modem. There’s up to 8GB of LPDDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 built-in storage onboard as well.

The device runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 out-of-the-box. Yeah, even though it was launched alongside MIUI 12, it will join the long list of devices scheduled to receive the MIUI 12 update in the coming months.

In the optics department, Mi 10 Youth Edition features a 48MP primary camera. There’s an ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV, a macro camera to take close-up shots, and a periscope camera (similar to one seen on P30 Pro and Galaxy S20 Ultra) onboard as well.

The periscope camera is capable of capturing photos at up to 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 50x digital zoom. I know, it’s a gimmicky feature but it will be fun the two times you will actually use it. Also, let’s not forget about the 16MP selfie snapper that’s baked in that waterdrop notch at the top.

There’s a 4,160mAh battery on board to provide juice to the Mi 10 Youth Edition. This is coupled with up to 20W fast-charging via the USB Type-C port. You will also find a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, liquid cooling system, and a lot more in this smartphone.

Price and Availability

Mi 10 Youth Edition has been priced at 2,099 yuan (around Rs. 22,600) for the 6GB+64GB base variant. There are three other configurations and you can see their pricing details listed right here:

6GB+128GB – 2,299 yuan (around Rs. 24,800)

– 2,299 yuan (around Rs. 24,800) 8GB+128GB – 2,499 yuan (around Rs. 26,950)

– 2,499 yuan (around Rs. 26,950) 8GB+256GB – 2,799 yuan (around Rs. 30,150)

Mi 10 Youth Edition will be available in five colorways, namely Blue Berry, Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea, and well, the plain old black. The device will go on sale from April 30 in China. There’s currently no word on whether this mid-range 5G phone will make its way to India or not.