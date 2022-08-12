Home News Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Launched to Rival Galaxy Fold 4, Moto Razr 2022
xiaomi mix fold 2 launched

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Launched to Rival Galaxy Fold 4, Moto Razr 2022

author-Vanshika MalhotraVanshika Malhotra -
xiaomi mix fold 2 launched

This week has been full of foldable phones. After the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and even the Moto Razr 2022, Xiaomi has now introduced its second foldable smartphone — the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 — in China. The phone comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, Leica-backed cameras, and more highlighting features. Have a look at the details.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Specs and Features

The Mix Fold 2 boasts a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and opens like a book. It has a sleek design with a thickness of 5.4mm (when unfolded) and 11.2mm (when folded). Plus, the foldable phone weighs 262 grams.

xiaomi mix fold 2

With a mirror metal texture, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes in Star Gold and Moon Shadow Black colorways. The phone includes Xiaomi’s own micro water droplet shape hinge, which is 25% smaller than the one on its predecessor.

There’s an 8.2-inch inner 2K+ Super Vision Eco OLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 130 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and AI Master Image Quality Engine. The outer flexible AMOLED display spans 6.56-inch and supports 1400 nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and AI Master Image Quality Engine.

As mentioned earlier, the Mix Fold 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

xiaomi mix fold 2

The camera department is another highlight as it comes with the Leica branding, much like the Xiaomi 12S series. It includes a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. There’s a 20MP front snapper onboard. The phone comes equipped with various Leica filters (Natural, Monochrome, Monochrome HC, Vivid), Leica Master Lens pack, Leica Classic/Bio image quality, Leica shutter button sound, and the Leica watermark.

Besides this, the Mix Fold 2 gets CyberFocus mode, Portrait mode, Super Night Scene 2.0, Vlog Video, and more camera features.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging, which can reach the 100% mark in 40 minutes. The smartphone runs the new MIUI Fold 13 based on Android 12L. Additional details include 5G support, a high-quality VC cooling system, dual stereo speakers, audio by HARMAN Kardon, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is priced at CNY 8,999 (~ Rs 1,06,000) for the 12GB+256GB model, CNY 9,999 (~ Rs 1,18,000) for the 12GB+512GB model, and CNY 11,999 (~ Rs 1,41,000) for the 12GB+1TB model.

Currently, the mix Fold 2 is for China and there’s no word on whether or not it will reach India or other markets.

Leave a Reply