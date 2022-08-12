Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Launched to Rival Galaxy Fold 4, Moto Razr 2022

This week has been full of foldable phones. After the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and even the Moto Razr 2022, Xiaomi has now introduced its second foldable smartphone — the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 — in China. The phone comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, Leica-backed cameras, and more highlighting features. Have a look at the details.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Specs and Features

The Mix Fold 2 boasts a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and opens like a book. It has a sleek design with a thickness of 5.4mm (when unfolded) and 11.2mm (when folded). Plus, the foldable phone weighs 262 grams.

With a mirror metal texture, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes in Star Gold and Moon Shadow Black colorways. The phone includes Xiaomi’s own micro water droplet shape hinge, which is 25% smaller than the one on its predecessor.

There’s an 8.2-inch inner 2K+ Super Vision Eco OLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 130 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and AI Master Image Quality Engine. The outer flexible AMOLED display spans 6.56-inch and supports 1400 nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and AI Master Image Quality Engine.

As mentioned earlier, the Mix Fold 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The camera department is another highlight as it comes with the Leica branding, much like the Xiaomi 12S series. It includes a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. There’s a 20MP front snapper onboard. The phone comes equipped with various Leica filters (Natural, Monochrome, Monochrome HC, Vivid), Leica Master Lens pack, Leica Classic/Bio image quality, Leica shutter button sound, and the Leica watermark.

Besides this, the Mix Fold 2 gets CyberFocus mode, Portrait mode, Super Night Scene 2.0, Vlog Video, and more camera features.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging, which can reach the 100% mark in 40 minutes. The smartphone runs the new MIUI Fold 13 based on Android 12L. Additional details include 5G support, a high-quality VC cooling system, dual stereo speakers, audio by HARMAN Kardon, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is priced at CNY 8,999 (~ Rs 1,06,000) for the 12GB+256GB model, CNY 9,999 (~ Rs 1,18,000) for the 12GB+512GB model, and CNY 11,999 (~ Rs 1,41,000) for the 12GB+1TB model.

Currently, the mix Fold 2 is for China and there’s no word on whether or not it will reach India or other markets.