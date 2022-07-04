Xiaomi 12S Series with Leica Cameras and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched

As revealed a few days ago, Xiaomi has finally launched the new Xiaomi 12S series in China today. The company’s new flagship smartphone lineup includes the Xiaomi 12S, the Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. This series is the first for the company to come with Leica-backed cameras (as part of the recent Xiaomi-Leica collab) and the first to support the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Check out all the details below.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra turns the previous rumors true and comes with a new design that includes a huge rear camera hump, reminiscent of a camera lens. The device packs a 50MP primary camera with the latest Sony IMX989 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens with a 128-degree FOV (field of view), and a 48MP periscope-cum-telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom.

Moreover, this is the first-ever Android smartphone to support Dolby vision HDR video, along with HyperOIS to offer enhanced and much smoother video capture. Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes with up to 8K HDR video recording support. Let’s talk about the internals next.

As expected from a flagship launching in the second half of the year, Xiaomi 12S Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. You can read about how the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 compares to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 via the linked article. This phone comes equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

There is a 4,860mAh battery under the hood to power the device. It is backed by 67W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support. As for the front, you have a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports up to 1500 nits of peak brightness, 10-bit colors, Dolby Vision support, and more.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes in two color variants, namely Classic Black and Verdant Green.

Xiaomi 12S Pro: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi 12S Pro looks similar to the Xiaomi 12 series with small changes. It incudes a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1500 nits of peak brightness, 10-bit colors, and a pixel density of 522ppi.

It has three rear cameras, including a 50MP Sony IMX707 main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP portrait lens. The camera supports features like CyberFocus, Leica optical lens, and more. The Xiaomi-Leica partnership has brought in the Leica-exclusive effects along with the brand’s watermark.

The device gets its juice from a 4,600mAh battery, which supports 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging. The Xiaomi 12S Pro comes in black, purple, silver, and green colorways.

Xiaomi 12S: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi 12S has the same looks as the Pro model and features a 6.28-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a DCI-P3 color gamut, 1100 nits of peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, it is also powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The camera part includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX707 sensor and OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. It has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. It comes with stereo speakers and has the same color options like the Xiaomi 12S Pro.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi 12S series has been priced starting at CNY 3,999 (~ Rs 47,100) for the 12S base variant and goes up to CNY 6,999 (~ Rs 82,500) if you buy the top-end 12S Ultra model. You can check out the prices of all the variants for the Xiaomi 12S series right here:

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

8GB+256GB: CNY 5,999 (~ Rs 70,700)

12GB+256GB: CNY 6,499 (~ Rs 76,600)

12GB+512GB: CNY 6,999 (~ Rs 82,500)

Xiaomi 12S Pro

8GB+128GB: CNY 4,699 (~ Rs 55,400)

8GB+256GB: CNY 4,999 (~ Rs 58,900)

12GB+256GB: CNY 5,399 (~ Rs 63,600)

12GB+512GB: CNY 5,899 (~ Rs 69,500)

Xiaomi 12S

8GB+128GB: CNY 3,999 (~ Rs 47,100)

8GB+256GB: CNY 4,299 (~ Rs 50,600)

12GB+256GB: CNY 4,699 (~ Rs 55,400)

12GB+512GB: CNY 5,199 (~ Rs 61,200)

The company has also launched the 12S Pro Dimensity Edition in China, which starts at CNY 3,999 (~ Rs 47,100). All the three Xiaomi 12S models are now available to buy in China. There is currently no word on when the Xiaomi 12S series will reach global markets, but we can’t wait to try out the camera on the Ultra variant. What are your thoughts on this?