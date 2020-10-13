On the heels of the launch of Realme’s first-ever ANC-supported TWS earphones, the Realme Buds Air Pro, its arch-nemesis Xiaomi has launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro in China today. These TWS earbuds not only support ANC (active noise cancellation) but also bring wireless charging in tow.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro: Specifications

From the outside, the charging case looks almost exactly like that of the standard Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The earbuds have an in-ear design with silicone tips (for superior noise cancellation and better fit) in contrast to the half-in-ear design of the standard ones. Here, the stem is also thinner in comparison to the previous-gen TWS earbuds.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro is equipped with a large 12mm dynamic coil and LCP liquid crystal composite diaphragm to offer a clean sound experience. Also, the company has worked with Grammy award-winning producer Luca Bignardi to tune these TWS earbuds. You have three microphones aboard each earbud to enable ANC and offer a crisp calling experience.

Just like the Realme Buds Air Pro, these TWS earbuds also support active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 35dB. You get touch controls aboard both earbuds, enabling you to long-press to enable ANC, play/ pause music, interact with Xiao AI, and more. The touch panel is made out of ceramic, adding to the premiumness of the device.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro also supports Transparency Mode to enable users to interact with the outside world without having to remove the earbuds. These also support LHDC V3 protocol to bring the latency down to 100ms.

Another key highlight of these TWS earbuds will have to be the wireless charging support that’s been added to the case. Yes, you can just place the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro upon any Qi-enabled wireless charger to juice up the case. Xiaomi promises up to 7 hours of playback with ANC turned off but it goes down to 5 hours when you enable noise cancellation.

You can get a total of 28 hours of battery life (earbuds + case) with ANC turned off. The company further adds that you can get 90 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charge. It supports wired charging via the USB Type-C port at the bottom and connects over Bluetooth 5.0.

Price and Availability

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro have been priced at CNY 699 (~Rs. 7,600) in China. It is currently up for pre-order at an introductory price of CNY 649 (~Rs. 7,050) and will go on sale starting 15th October. We have no information for an India launch just yet but Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C alongside the Mi 10T series in the country later this week.