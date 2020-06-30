Xiaomi has earned a name for itself in budget and midrange smart TV segments. At a time when brands like OnePlus started off with premium smart TVs and is now focusing on budget smart TVs, Xiaomi has announced on Weibo that it would launch premium smart TVs in China.

The company will be launching a new “Master” series for its premium smart TV lineup on the 2nd of July. The TV will feature a 120Hz OLED panel. Going by the teaser image, it will support Dolby Atmos Audio and gaming features as well.

Another teaser suggests that the TV will come equipped with AI capabilities to decide the right viewing mode. This feature, Xiaomi claims, will result in a better overall viewing experience.

Other than this information, Xiaomi has not revealed any key specifications of this upcoming premium smart TV yet. However, the launch event is merely a couple of days away and hence, we will be learning more soon.

It remains to be seen if Xiaomi has plans to bring its premium smart TVs to other regions such as India. However, given the anti-China sentiments prevalent across the country, we might not be seeing it anytime in the near future.

So, would you be interested to buy a premium smart TV offering from Xiaomi rather than products from leading companies in the segment such as Sony and LG? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.