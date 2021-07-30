Apart from launching high-end, flagship smartphones and fitness-focused wearables in India, Chinese giant Xiaomi is also a big part of the power bank industry of the country. Under its Mi brand, the company has launched several unique and high-capacity power banks in India. Now, Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi HyperSonic Power Bank, a 20,000mAh power bank with support for 50W fast charging.

Mi HyperSonic Power Bank Launched in India

The Mi HyerSonic Power Bank is a compact yet bulky charging device with a three-port design. It comes in a matte black exterior with dual USB-A + USB-C port options and can charge a laptop at up to 45W. Plus, there are several built-in security features that make it one of the safest power banks in the market.

Under the hood, the HyperSonic packs a 20,000mAh Lithium Polymer battery. It can charge a mobile device at up to 50W charging speed. As per Xiaomi, the device can fully charge a Mi 11X Pro in just over an hour. Moreover, as aforementioned, the power bank can also charge a laptop at up to 45W charging speed. The manufacturers say that it can fully charge a Lenovo L480 laptop in 2 hours and 27 minutes.

Coming to the ports, there are two USB-A ports and one USB-C port onboard. Both the USB-A ports can deliver up to 22.5W fast charging individually and can also output 15W speed each in dual-connection mode. The USB-C port, on the other hand, can charge compatible devices as well as the power bank itself with 45W of charging speed. The HyperSonic Power Bank, as per Xiaomi, can fully charge in 3 hours and 50 minutes.

The Mi HyperSonic comes with a smart 16-layer chip protection technology that prevents the device from overheating, short circuits, voltage mismanagements, and many other hazards during fast-charging. Moreover, it is certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Price and Availability

Xiaomi has launched the HyperSonic Power Bank as a crowdfunding project in India. This means that you can fund Xiaomi to manufacture the power bank from the official funding page. It is currently at a special early-bird price of Rs. 3,499. However, once it launches later this year, it will retail for Rs. 4,999.

The funding is currently live and will last for 15 days. So, if you are intrigued by the Mi HyperSonic and often need charging on the go, then we’d suggest you pre-book one for yourself right now. Also, do let us know about your experience in the comments below.