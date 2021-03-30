Following the launch of the Mi 11 Ultra and the latest Mi Band 6 in the global market, Xiaomi has now launched a massive 30,000mAh power bank in India. Dubbed the Mi Boost Pro Power Bank, it comes with a three-port design with a maximum 24W power output for charging multiple devices.

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank: Specifications

Starting with the physical design of the device, the Mi Boost Pro comes with an anti-skid texture on the outside. It has three output ports, two USB-A ports and a single USB-C port. There’s a microUSB port onboard as well. Moreover, the power bank comes with support for 18W fast charging to juice up devices as fast as possible.

Furthermore, the Mi Boost Pro comes with dual-input support via micro USB and USB-C. And with the USB-C port, the power bank can re-charge itself via a USB-C to USB-C cable with 24W fast charging. As a result, the device recharges its massive 30,000mAh battery in just 7.5 hours.

Besides, the power bank also features Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 to deliver maximum power while charging devices. Moreover, it has smart power management features that enable you to charge your accessories, including Mi Band, TWS earbuds, and more, at a lower 5W power output. Also, there is 16-layer advanced circuit protection to prevent power surges and circuit damages.

The company announced the Mi Boost Pro Power Bank via an official tweet, which you can check out right below.

Introducing #MiPowerBankBoostPro 30000mAh(18W). Max Power, Triple Output – Power Delivery(PD) 3.0

– Fast Re-Charging

– Dual Input With Type-C

– Advanced 16-Layer Circuit Protection Available on Special Crowdfunding price ₹̵2̵2̵9̵9̵ ₹1999/- Link: https://t.co/wQ5L4fJHHS pic.twitter.com/IWtnp7YT7W — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 30, 2021

Price and Availability

Now, the Mi Boost Pro Power Bank has been launched as one of Xiaomi’s crowdfunding projects. You can support the project by pre-booking the device for Rs. 1,999 in India. Xiaomi will start shipping the product from May 15.