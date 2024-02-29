Xiaomi HyperOS Launched in India: List of Supported Devices

HyperOS is a big feat for Xiaomi and judging by the number and kind of features the Chinese smartphone giant has teased in the coming months, it looks promising. The OS is focused on building a seamless ecosystem that Xiaomi calls a Human x Car x Home ecosystem. HyperOS has been released on a few recently-released Xiaomi devices already but if you own a relatively old device and are wondering when or if you will get the update, here’s a timeline for all the Xiaomi devices eligible for HyperOS in India.

Xiaomi HyperOS Device List: Release Timeline in India

Releasing this summer:

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11i / 11i HyperCharge / 11X / 11T Pro /11 Lite

Mi 10

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi Note 13 / 13 Pro 5G / 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro / Note 12 Pro 5G / 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11S / 11T 5G

Redmi K50i

Redmi 13 / 13C

Redmi 12

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Image Courtesy: YouTube/Xiaomi

Released:

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6

Redmi Note 12

Redmi 12C

Redmi 12 5G

Redmi 11 Prime

Redmi Pad

There’s no word about HyperOS releasing on more new and older devices, including the POCO lineup. However, if you’re curious, we have a dedicated article where we’ve listed all the devices that could potentially get the HyperOS update, including POCO devices.

Xiaomi HyperOS Features

The pointers that Xiaomi went through in the event weren’t any different from during the Xiaomi 14 Series launch. Some of the things that make HyperOS great are the interconnected ecosystem, the overall system architecture improvements, and most importantly, the improved UI experience which now comes with many more customizations. While it may not be possible to list every feature in detail, here’s a brief look at everything new in HyperOS.

Android System takes up to 20% less storage space.

Installation time and memory required to install updates have been significantly reduced.

Improved resource allocation and CPU scheduling result in better app loading speeds.

Softer Textured Interfaces that are easy on the eyes.

The app ecosystem features HomeScreen (To manage all connected devices from one place), Shared Clipboard, and Productivity Mode.

Xiaomi Hypermind for a smarter ecosystem.

Beyond these, there’s a lot to like about HyperOS and its features. A few of them have already become our favorites, and Xiaomi will probably keep adding more until HyperOS fully rolls out.

What are your thoughts on Xiaomi’s HyperOS? Do you think it’s very different from MIUI and do you like the features it brings to the table? Let us know in the comment section below.