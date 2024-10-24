Xiaomi Confirms HyperOS 2.0 Launch Date

For months, we have been speculating about Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0, its features, and its release date. Now we have an official word on when the next version of the company’s Android skin will be official, and it is sooner than expected.

On Thursday, Xiaomi’s Founder and CEO Lei Jun shared a teaser for HyperOS 2.0 on X. This was followed up by another post. Here he mentioned, he will be live tweeting about HyperOS 2.0 along with the production version of their new EV, Xiaomi SU7 Ultra on October 29 at 7PM CST.

Introducing Xiaomi HyperOS 2. We’ve made major upgrades to HyperCore, enhancing the HyperConnect framework and system-level AI capabilities. With the power of HyperAI, the HyperOS 2 delivers a more intuitive and advanced user experience. pic.twitter.com/OsVVJJUG66— Lei Jun (@leijun) October 24, 2024

This means HyperOS 2.0 will launch on the same date as the Xiaomi 15, the company’s next flagship phone. This will be the first of the phones running Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. We’ll also get to see the launch of other devices like the Xiaomi Pad 7 series and the Watch S4.

As for the HyperOS itself, Lei Jun’s post tells us that it will have an improved HyperConnect framework with system-level AI capabilities that will power its HyperAI. Other than that, we only know a few things about the upcoming version such as it will be based on Android 15, have smoother animations, iOS style recent menu, and AI image editing features.

While we are not expecting any major changes to HyperOS 2.0 in the first place, given it already received a major facelift in the last version. But it will be bringing minor design changes and improvements to the current functions along with a bunch of AI features, as is the trend this year. I talked about a wishlist of what I want to see in HyperOS 2.0, so I’ll keep my fingers crossed, hoping some of those features do come to reality.