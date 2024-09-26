Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro Launched Globally With Leica Camera System

Since last year, Xiaomi has been on a roll with its Xiaomi 14 series of devices. The Xiaomi 14 series brought exceptional Leica-tuned cameras with great specifications, and now the Xiaomi 14T series will look to continue the same but at an affordable price segment. Here’s everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro.

Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro specifications

The display on both the 14T Pro and 14T is the same 20:9 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz display with 2712 x 1220 pixels resolution and 4,000 nits of peak brightness. It is a Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certified 12-bit panel protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and IP68 rating.

The dimensions of the Xiaomi 14T Pro are 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.39 mm whereas the 14T is a bit thinner at 160.5 x x75.1 x 7.80 mm. The 14T Pro weighs 209 grams whereas the 14T weighs 195 grams. Both devices have glass backs with one of the 14T color variants boasting a Polyurethane (Synthetic leather) back.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro comes with MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9300+ whereas the 14T features Dimensity 8300-Ultra found in the POCO X6 Pro. The Dimensity 9300+ is a flagship SoC featuring 1 x Cortex-X4 at 3.4GHz, 3 x Cortex-X4 at 2.85GHz, and 4 x Cortex-A720 at 2.0 GHz. It’s manufactured using TSMC’s 3rd generation 4nm process. Image Courtesy: MediaTek

The 8300-Ultra, on the other hand, features 1 x Cortex-A715 at 3.35GHz, 3 x Cortex-A715 at 3.2GHz, and 4 x Cortex-A510 at 2.2GHz. The 8300-Ultra is close to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in performance and benchmarks, whereas the 9300+ trades blows with the 8 Gen 3.

Coming to the cameras, the 14T Pro features the same primary Xiaomi custom image sensor used in Xiaomi 14, the Light Fusion 900. It’s a 50 MP 1/1.31″ f/1.6 sensor with OIS.

The secondary is a Vario-Summulix 50 MP 1/2.76″ f/2.0 telephoto, whereas the third camera is a 12 MP OV13B f/2.2 ultrawide camera with 120-degree FOV. All the rear cameras are tuned by Leica and the same goes for Xiaomi 14T.

Speaking of the 14T, it boasts a 50 MP primary Sony IMX906 f/1.7 sensor with OIS, a secondary 50 MP f/1.9 telephoto camera, and the same ultrawide 12MP f/2.2 as the 14T Pro. The front camera on both phones is a 32 MP unit.

Both the 14T and 14T Pro feature 5,000 mAh batteries with the only difference being the latter charges faster at 120W (vs 67W on the 14T) and features 50W wireless charging (vs no wireless charging on the 14T).

Storage-wise, the 14T starts at 256 GB base storage with 12 GB RAM, whereas the 14T Pro starts at 512 GB and 12 GB RAM. The storage used is UFS 4.0, and the RAM is LPDDR5X. The 14T will also be available in 512 GB, and the 14T Pro will be available in a 1 TB variant.

Connectivity-wise, the 14T Pro features Wi-Fi 7 whereas the 14T has Wi-Fi 6E. They both feature Bluetooth 5.4 and have Dual SIM card slots. Software-wise, the phone will launch with HyperOS based on Android 14 and should get four years of major updates as per Xiaomi’s latest update policy.

The Xiaomi 14T is available in four colors — Titan Blue, Titan Gray, Titan Black, and Lemon Green. The 14T Pro comes in three colors — Titan Blue, Titan Gray, and Titan Black.

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi 14T:

12 GB + 256 GB – €649 / ~$725

Xiaomi 14T Pro:

12 GB + 256GB – €799 / ~$890

Xiaomi didn’t exactly tell when the phones will go on sale; however, like previous Xiaomi phone launches, they should go on sale in a week or two. What are your thoughts on the 14T series, and would you want Xiaomi to launch these devices in India? Let us know in the comments.