Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 Launched With AI Features and Better Interconnectivity

On Tuesday’s event, Xiaomi unveiled its new Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered flagships: the Xiaomi 15 and the 15 Pro, along with the Pad 7 and S4 watch. The company also launched the next iteration of its Android skin, HyperOS 2.0, which offers several improvements and interconnectivity with a wider range of devices. So keep reading as we discuss some of the highlight features of HyperOS 2.0.

What’s New in HyperOS?

HyperOS, launched last year, was already a major shift for Xiaomi, but HyperOS 2.0 doesn’t bring any major drastic changes. Instead, it focuses on improving user experience by introducing three key elements: HyperCore, HyperConnect, and HyperAI. All three help provide a smooth, seamless, and smart experience.

Improved Performance

Starting with HyperCore, it’s a new Xiaomi kernel that helps to manage tasks, memory, and inputs more efficiently. This will help improve app launch speeds, lower battery usage while gaming, and an overall smoother performance on your device.

Wider Interconnectivity

Then there is HyperConnect. This is an expansion of the Interconnectivity feature that we saw with the original HyperOS. So with HyperOS 2.0, your phone can now easily interact with other Xiaomi products like TVs, watches, and tablets. It offers reduced latency in signal transmission. So, users can now drag apps from their phones to tablets and use them from there.

But that’s not all, in mainland China, HyperOS 2.0 devices will be compatible with Apple devices as well. You can now browse, access, and share photos and files on Xiaomi devices using your iPhone or other Apple devices. However, you will need to install the Xiaomi Internet Services app or Xiaomi’s Mi desktop app on the Max to use these features.

AI Features

2024 has been all about AI, so how could Xiaomi stay behind in all of this? HyperOS 2.0 will bring a bunch of AI features to your devices like AI Writing, AI Subtitles, AI Paintings, AI Sound Recognition, AI anti-fraud, and AI Translations in real-time. There’s a new voice assistant on board called Super XiaoAI which can help you with your routines and other tasks.

However, one notable feature is that you can use it to ask about any files or folders, and it will find it across your connected ecosystem of devices. I would love to try out this feature, but Xiaomi doesn’t ship their AI assistant. So, it won’t be easy to get our hands on it.

UI Changes

Apart from these, Xiaomi has also added some new visual changes to the UI. Firstly, there’s a new movie-like Dynamic lock screen that uses AI to personalize wallpapers for you. The widgets have also received a slight facelift, which makes them look fresh and more attractive. They will also get updated live on your home screen.

The weather app has also been revamped with new animations, which are heavily inspired by Apple’s Weather app, which is the norm for the company nowadays. Users will also experience smoother transitions and effects when interacting with UI elements and notifications.

When Is HyperOS 2.0 Coming Out?

HyperOS 2.0 will come pre-installed in companies’ newly launched devices which include: Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 7 series, Xiaomi TV S Pro, Xiaomi Watch S4, and Mi Band 9. The existing device will start receiving the update starting in November. This will include the Xiaomi 14 series, Mi Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip, and Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro.

Older devices like the Xiaomi 13 series, Redmi K60, Redmi Note 14, Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, and more will receive it later down the line. There is also no confirmation on the global rollout of the update and which features that are introduced here will make it out of China. It isn’t a big improvement over the past version, of course, and I don’t see any additions that I mentioned in my HyperOS 2.0 wishlist. But how well does it perform will remain to be seen once the update lands on our devices.