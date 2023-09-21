Xiaomi Brings Android 14 Beta to These Flagship Phones

Google is yet to release stable Android 14, which seems to have been delayed until October. Nonetheless, OEMs are releasing its beta versions for more users to try out the new Android version and Xiaomi is the latest one to do so. Here’s a look at which Xiaomi phones are getting Android 14 beta.

These Xiaomi Phones Are Getting Android 14 Beta

Xiaomi has opened up the Android 14 beta for three of its flagship phones in the global markets. This was previously limited to China. This includes the,

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 12T

To recall, these phones were also a part of the Android 14 beta 2. For those who don’t know, Xiaomi released Android 14 beta in China just for the Xiaomi 13 series. This will be topped with MIUI 14. It still remains to be seen if Indian users will get a taste of Android 14 beta on their Xiaomi phones.

The new Android 14 beta for the Xiaomi phones will also include security patches (version 14.2.0 UMCMIXM for the Xiaomi 13, 14.0.2.0 UMBMIXM for the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and 14.0.4.0 UMQMIXM for the Xiaomi 12T).

You should know that the Android 14 beta update will be available to a limited set of users. Even if you have signed up for the beta program, Xiaomi will select a few people to join it and test out Android 14. You must also know that the update will bring along bugs, so be prepared!

Android 14 offers support for 10-bit Ultra HDR for clearer and more vibrant photos with better contrast, along with several new camera features. There will be a few UI changes to the Material You themes, support for lossless audio formats, and a number of new privacy features like Photo Picker. You can check out the best Android 14 features for a better idea. MIUI 14 features like Smart ROM optimization, a clean and minimal design, and more will also be present.

For those who don’t know, Samsung recently opened up Android 14 beta based on One UI 6.0 for some of its phones and even OnePlus released OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 for the OnePlus 11 while announcing the timeline for other devices.

We shall see which Xiaomi phones will get Android 14 in the future and since the global rollout has now begun, the list of Android 14 eligible Xiaomi devices should be out soon. We will keep you updated when we get more information. So, stay tuned.

Featured Image: Xiaomi 13 Pro