OnePlus Releases OxygenOS 14 Beta Release Timeline; Check out Eligible Devices!

OnePlus will make Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 official on September 25 but ahead of this, it has already released the open beta of the same for the OnePlus 11. And since it doesn’t want its other devices to be left behind, we now have OxygenOS 14 open beta’s release timeline for other OnePlus products. Read on to see if your phone is on the list.

OxygenOS 14 Open Beta Rollout Timeline

OnePlus will start releasing OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14’s beta update to eligible devices in October and this will go on until November. You can check out the list of the eligible devices below.

October

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T

OnePlus Pad

November

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R and OnePlus OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord CE 3 and Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord N30

Source: OnePlus

While OnePlus hasn’t talked about the stable update, it has revealed that the OnePlus Nord N20 will receive it in H1 2024. This means that we can expect the stable OxygenOS 14 to be available for even the aforementioned devices during the same time. The OxygenOS 14 open beta update will be released gradually and can be downloaded via Settings. Bear in mind that this is a beta update and hence, can be buggy. After the required feedback from users, OnePlus will release the stable OxygenOS 14 schedule.

OxygenOS 14 will introduce changes to the Aquamorphic Design with new themes and colors. Hints of the Aquamorphic design will trickle down to ringtones and system notification sounds with new options being added. There will be the inclusion of the new Trinity Engine for several performance upgrades. Plus, you can expect new privacy features, along with Android 14 features.

We shall get proper details on OxygenOS 14 and its stable version release timeline next week. So, stay tuned for further updates. Also, is your OnePlus phone on the OxygenOS 14 beta update list? Let us know in the comments below.