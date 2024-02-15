X-Men ’97 Trailer Released: The Tale Continues After 10 Years!

It looks like when we said that Marvel is dead, the studio took it quite personally and is now dropping bombshells one after another to show us they are still in the game. After the Deadpool 3 teaser drop, Marvel Studios has now released the trailer for X-Men ’97 featuring the classic animation style last seen in the superhit show X-Men: The Animated Series running from 1992-1997.

The X-Men ’97 release date is set to March 20, 2024, and will be released on Disney+. The official trailer for X-Men ’97 picks up exactly where the last season of X-Men: The Animated Series left, with the death of Charles Xavier.

According to the trailer, this series will show us the aftermath of Professor X’s death essentially making it the sixth season of X-Men: The Animated series after almost 10 years. In the X-Men ’97 trailer, we get to see an array of fan-favorite characters such as Wolverine, Beast, Cyclops, Gambit, Rogue, Bishop, Jubilee, etc.

We also get a look at Magneto in the last scene of the trailer where he claims everything Charles Xavier left behind after his death based on Professor X’s will and last testament.

The best thing about this series will be the nostalgia attached to it. Marvel hasn’t changed the costumes or designs for their characters making it even better. So, will the X-Men let Magneto take over everything they built? We will have to wait to find out on March 20, 2024. Till then, we will keep you guys up to date with anything new that comes up, so stay tuned!