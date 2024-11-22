Ryan Reynolds Continues to Drop Hints About a New Deadpool Holiday Special Project

After the gargantuan success of Deadpool and Wolverine, it might have seemed like Ryan Reynolds had been hanging up his suits for some time. But he didn’t, and the actor has been constantly dropping hints about a new Deadpool project. While fans continue to ponder whether this could be Deadpool 4, it now appears to be a holiday special similar to Once Upon a Deadpool (2018).

Earlier today, Ryan Reynolds shared an Instagram story with a Christmas filter in which he was donning his Deadpool suit and talking to the camera. He deliberately reduced the size of the clip and masked his audio with the Oh What A World song by Rufus Wainwright to keep the fans guessing. Moreover, he pointed his camera toward a decorated sleigh in the set, confirming he is cooking a brand new Deadpool holiday special.

Deadpool fans have tirelessly kept track of the actor’s Instagram stories and updates for a long time. Last month, he teased the fans with two stories where he was wrapping up a shoot with the Deadpool costume, and in the other one, he got to meet blind Al again in a Christmas setting. Now all these hints point toward a new Deadpool holiday special coming soon.

Also, we don’t know whether Hugh Jackman will join the holiday special as the fan-favorite Wolverine. Nothing has been officially announced by the Deadpool team at the moment. But since we are very close to the Holiday season, stay tuned for significant updates and announcements soon. That said, let us know your thoughts about the upcoming Deadpool holiday special in the comments below.