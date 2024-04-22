Deadpool and Wolverine New Trailer Released: One Avenger’s Cameo Teased

The new trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine has just been released and this time finally we have a full look at Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and saying that he looks good in it would be an understatement. This trailer did the face and costume reveal of Cassandra Nova and had some pretty intense action sequences between Deadpool and Wolverine as well. So, what else did we get from the new Deadpool 3 trailer? let’s find out!

Deadpool 3 New Trailer Explained

The trailer begins with Wolverine sitting in a bar when Deadpool shows up asking for him to come along but when Wolverine refuses he points a gun at him at which point Wolverine starts to draw his claws. The dialogue we get to see between Deadpool and Wolverine in the trailer kind of hints at the plot of Deadpool 3. The trailer suggests that the world Wolverine is from collapsed and he was not able to do anything about it. However, this time, Deadpool’s reality is the one that is being threatened and he is seeking help from Wolverine.

Image Courtesy: YouTube/Ryan Reynolds

There are several easter eggs in the trailer but the one which excited me the most was by the end of the main trailer. As we see Deadpool and Wolverine jump off a ledge a portal seems to be opening which looks oddly similar to that of Doctor Strange’s teleportation portals. Since Deadpool’s mind is in no shape to command Doctor Strange’s ring and Wolverine is well, Wolverine, this scene gives rise to the possibility that we might get to see the cameo of Doctor Strange in Deadpool 3. Maybe not the version we are familiar with but if that happens I am going to lose my mind.

So, with that being said, the Deadpool 3 trailer does look promising and has just boosted my excitement for Deadpool and Wolverine. So, let’s wait and see what is waiting for us on July 26, 2024, and till then stay tuned with us for further updates regarding Deadpool and Wolverine!