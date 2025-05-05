Ryan Reynolds Is ‘Exploring Ideas’ for a Deadpool and X-Men Crossover Movie

Deadpool and Wolverine was the crossover Marvel fans had been asking for years. This dream was fulfilled last year, but the future of the Deadpool franchise was also revealed to be in limbo. With the future of the Deadpool franchise uncertain, it was slightly worrying for the fans. However, it appears that there is no need for fans to worry as Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he might be working on another Deadpool movie with multiple X-Men in the mix.

Is a New Deadpool and X-Men Movie Coming?

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds revealed that he is ‘exploring ideas’ for a Deadpool and X-Men crossover movie. This came as a surprise since Reynolds was pretty adamant over the fact that he would not be returning for a solo Deadpool movie, but it seems like he can’t get enough of the character, just like the rest of us.

As per the interview, Ryan’s new Deadpool movie will feature three or four characters from the X-Men franchise, and Deadpool will be more like a supporting character to them. Moreover, if this project gets greenlit, it will be a standalone project instead of being connected to the larger MCU, since Ryan Reynolds does not want it to mess with the X-Men movie being made at Marvel Studios.

In the interview, Reynolds also mentioned that the crossover project is in very early stages, so its future is highly uncertain. However, since making another Deadpool movie will be profitable for Marvel, there is a good chance that it will get greenlit soon. Do you think Deadpool will make a comeback on the big screen anytime soon? Let us know your opinions in the comments below.