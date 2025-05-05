Home > News > Ryan Reynolds Is ‘Exploring Ideas’ for a Deadpool and X-Men Crossover Movie

Ryan Reynolds Is ‘Exploring Ideas’ for a Deadpool and X-Men Crossover Movie

Shashank Shakya
Ryan Reynolds at Apple Original Film'"Spirited" premiere New York Premiereat Alice Tully Hall
Image Credit: Ron Adar / Shutterstock
In Short
  • In a recent interview, Ryan Reynolds mentioned he is exploring ideas for a Deadpool and X-Men movie.
  • According to his plans, this movie will feature Deadpool as more of a supporting character and highlight the X-Men.
  • The Deadpool x X-Men crossover movie is in early stages of development, so it is unclear if it will get greenlit or not.

Deadpool and Wolverine was the crossover Marvel fans had been asking for years. This dream was fulfilled last year, but the future of the Deadpool franchise was also revealed to be in limbo. With the future of the Deadpool franchise uncertain, it was slightly worrying for the fans. However, it appears that there is no need for fans to worry as Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he might be working on another Deadpool movie with multiple X-Men in the mix.

Is a New Deadpool and X-Men Movie Coming?

Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine
Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds revealed that he is ‘exploring ideas’ for a Deadpool and X-Men crossover movie. This came as a surprise since Reynolds was pretty adamant over the fact that he would not be returning for a solo Deadpool movie, but it seems like he can’t get enough of the character, just like the rest of us.

Also Read: Avengers Doomsday Cast: All Confirmed And Rumored Characters

As per the interview, Ryan’s new Deadpool movie will feature three or four characters from the X-Men franchise, and Deadpool will be more like a supporting character to them. Moreover, if this project gets greenlit, it will be a standalone project instead of being connected to the larger MCU, since Ryan Reynolds does not want it to mess with the X-Men movie being made at Marvel Studios.

In the interview, Reynolds also mentioned that the crossover project is in very early stages, so its future is highly uncertain. However, since making another Deadpool movie will be profitable for Marvel, there is a good chance that it will get greenlit soon. Do you think Deadpool will make a comeback on the big screen anytime soon? Let us know your opinions in the comments below.

