Ryan Reynolds Returns as Deadpool in a New Christmas Special Video

After the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine, fans have been wondering if Ryan Reynolds will be returning as the Merc With a Mouth anytime soon. Well, if you have been waiting for this to happen, you are in luck as Ryan Reynolds is back as Deadpool in a Christmas special video along with Kidpool and a special guest.

Ryan Reynolds has put on his Deadpool suit in this Christmas special where he is encouraging his fans to donate to the SickKids Foundation this holiday season. We see Kidpool in the video alongside him but that is not it.

Lynda Carter, who is known as one of the first actresses to play Wonder Woman on screen, also appears along with Reynolds in this Christmas video. However, instead of her Wonder Woman costume, she is seen wearing the Christmas sweater Reynolds once wore, which went viral on the internet.

The cherry on top is the announcement that whatever donations will be collected before midnight on December 24th, Ryan Reynolds and his partner Blake Lively will match all the donations up to $500,000.

So, let’s celebrate the Christmas spirit by helping children in need. If you are looking out to donate as well, follow the link below.