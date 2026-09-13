Diablo 5 Announced for Spring 2029 Release, Set in Post-Apocalyptic “Fallen Sanctuary”

Blizzard shows no signs of slowing down at BlizzCon 2026, keeping its announcement streak alive by announcing the next entry in the Diablo series, Diablo 5, set for Spring 2029. The company also unveiled a new cinematic teaser for the highly anticipated release, centered around a post-apocalyptic “fallen Sanctuary”.

According to Blizzard designer Joe Shely, Diablo 5 is set in a world where “The heroes are gone, Sanctuary has fallen, and Diablo has won.” He further continued, “For the first time, you won’t be fighting to stop Diablo from taking Sanctuary; you’ll enter a world where he already has, with no towns and safe places waiting to protect you.”

Senior producer Tiffany Watt added that “That changes everything: how you survive, what powers you’re willing to claim, and what you’re willing to sacrifice.” According to her, players will deal with the consequences of a world already lost to Diablo, and here’s what she had to say:

At the heart of Diablo 5 is the simple question: what must you become when the world has already fallen?

Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Furthermore, Blizzard confirmed that it will reveal more details about Diablo 5 later this weekend during a dedicated BlizzCon panel. Diablo 5 is the next mainline entry in the popular ARPG franchise after Diablo 4, and the synopsis suggests that this could be the darkest Diablo yet.

The company previously revealed that Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred and Overwatch helped make Blizzard Xbox’s top-performing studio in 2026, so it’s easy to see why Diablo 5 could play an even bigger role in that success. However, fans still have a long wait ahead before the post-apocalyptic RPG arrives worldwide in Spring 2029.

Meanwhile, Blizzard also announced the Nintendo Switch 2 port for Diablo 4, releasing September 15, so it’s an incredible time to be a Diablo fan. Aside from Diablo, Blizzard also announced a new StarCraft game releasing in 2030, and the next Overwatch hero, Doctrine, coming with Season 5 in October.

With that said, are you excited for Diablo 5? Tell us in the comments section below.