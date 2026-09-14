Diablo 5 Will Support Multiplayer like Diablo 4, but Blizzard Isn’t Revealing More Yet

Blizzard recently announced Diablo 5, the next entry in the Diablo franchise, at BlizzCon 2026, with the game set to launch in Spring 2029. According to the game’s official synopsis, Diablo has won, leaving the Sanctuary in ruins. Naturally, fans wondered whether Diablo 5 would support multiplayer.

Fortunately, Blizzard game director Joe Shely has confirmed that Diablo 5 will indeed have full multiplayer support in an interview with PC Gamer: “Like Diablo 4, it is a game that you can play solo or multiplayer, however you please, and you should be able to play all of the content with your friends.”

However, Blizzard has not confirmed whether Diablo 5’s multiplayer will carry over Diablo 4’s shared-world features, such as encountering other players during Helltides, Legion Events, and World Bosses, or stumbling across other adventurers while exploring without a party.

Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

The company said it will reveal more details about Diablo 5’s multiplayer closer to its Spring 2029 launch. So, fans will likely have to wait a couple of years for more information after BlizzCon 2026, let alone another look at the game.

According to PC Gamer’s report on BlizzCon 2026, Diablo 5 will bring back procedurally generated dungeons and dynamic open-world areas, giving players a different layout each time they revisit them. For context, Diablo 4 did have procedurally generated dungeons, but Blizzard built its open world with fixed, handcrafted regions.

Blizzard also confirmed that Diablo 5 will build on lessons from Diablo 4, though it remains unclear whether activities like Strongholds and World Bosses will return. Players will, however, travel with a caravan of NPCs they meet throughout the campaign as they work to purge Diablo’s corruption from Sanctuary, making the game’s full multiplayer support even more exciting.

So, every player’s journey through the post-apocalyptic, fallen Sanctuary should feel unique and different. That said, are you excited for Diablo 5’s multiplayer? Tell us in the comments section below.