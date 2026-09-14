Home > News > Diablo 5 Will Support Multiplayer like Diablo 4, but Blizzard Isn’t Revealing More Yet

Diablo 5 Will Support Multiplayer like Diablo 4, but Blizzard Isn’t Revealing More Yet

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Blizzard game designer Joe Shely in a Diablo 4 interview (left), Diablo 5 cinematic teaser with the fallen Sanctuary (right).
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 5 will feature full multiplayer support when it launches in Spring 2029.
  • Game director Joe Shely stated that players can experience Diablo 5 “solo or multiplayer, however you please.”
  • However, Blizzard didn't confirm whether Diablo 5's multiplayer will feature Diablo 4's shared-world features like Helltides or World Bosses.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Blizzard recently announced Diablo 5, the next entry in the Diablo franchise, at BlizzCon 2026, with the game set to launch in Spring 2029. According to the game’s official synopsis, Diablo has won, leaving the Sanctuary in ruins. Naturally, fans wondered whether Diablo 5 would support multiplayer.

Fortunately, Blizzard game director Joe Shely has confirmed that Diablo 5 will indeed have full multiplayer support in an interview with PC Gamer: “Like Diablo 4, it is a game that you can play solo or multiplayer, however you please, and you should be able to play all of the content with your friends.”

However, Blizzard has not confirmed whether Diablo 5’s multiplayer will carry over Diablo 4’s shared-world features, such as encountering other players during Helltides, Legion Events, and World Bosses, or stumbling across other adventurers while exploring without a party.

The fallen Sanctuary in the Diablo 5 teaser.
Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

The company said it will reveal more details about Diablo 5’s multiplayer closer to its Spring 2029 launch. So, fans will likely have to wait a couple of years for more information after BlizzCon 2026, let alone another look at the game.

According to PC Gamer’s report on BlizzCon 2026, Diablo 5 will bring back procedurally generated dungeons and dynamic open-world areas, giving players a different layout each time they revisit them. For context, Diablo 4 did have procedurally generated dungeons, but Blizzard built its open world with fixed, handcrafted regions.

Blizzard also confirmed that Diablo 5 will build on lessons from Diablo 4, though it remains unclear whether activities like Strongholds and World Bosses will return. Players will, however, travel with a caravan of NPCs they meet throughout the campaign as they work to purge Diablo’s corruption from Sanctuary, making the game’s full multiplayer support even more exciting.

So, every player’s journey through the post-apocalyptic, fallen Sanctuary should feel unique and different. That said, are you excited for Diablo 5’s multiplayer? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
Diablo 4 Is the First Activision Blizzard Game Coming to Game Pass
Ishan Adhikary Feb 16, 2024
Diablo Netflix Animated Series Announced at BlizzCon 2026
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 13, 2026
Diablo 5 Announced for Spring 2029 Release, Set in Post-Apocalyptic “Fallen Sanctuary”
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 13, 2026
Diablo and God of War Links Shut Down As Another Twist Hits The Game Awards Desert Statue
Aryan Singh Dec 2, 2025
#Tags
Diablofeatured
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...