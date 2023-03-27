Wings Introduces ANC-Enabled Phantom 380 TWS in India

Home-grown audio brand Wings has launched new TWS earbuds under its Phantom series, the Phantom 380 in India. The earbuds are the first ones by the brand to come with support for Active Noise Cancellation or ANC. Have a look at the details.

Wings Phantom 380: Specs and Features

The Phantom 380 supports ANC (up to 30dB) to cancel out the background noises. The Transparency mode, on the other hand, can help you listen to the necessary details while listening to music. The TWS comes with a four-mic setup and supports ENC for clear calls. It has 13mm high-fidelity drivers. There’s a dedicated Game mode to provide 40ms ultra-low latency. This can be enabled by long-pressing the right earbud.

The Phantom 380 has a total playback time of up to 50 hours. This takes a toll when ANC is enabled to provide a listening time of up to 35 hours. There’s support for the company’s Bullet Charge technology for faster charging.

Speaking of the launch, Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder of Wings, said, “The Phantom 380 earbuds are for people who value style and function in equal measure. The product USP is the ANC and transparency modes which is a first for us. Like our users, we as a brand keep upping our game, and this product results from this strive.“

There’s support for Bluetooth version 5.3, the Open & On technology for faster pairing, and touch controls (to play/pause, enable the Game mode, change volume levels, and take calls). The Phantom 380 also provides access to Google Assistant or Siri and has an IPX5 rating for water resistance. Plus, you can change the EQ settings, locate the earbuds (if lost), and do so much more through the Wings Sync app.

Price and Availability

The Wings Phantom 380 retail at Rs 1,799 but will be available at Rs 1,299 as a special launch offer. You will be able to buy the earbuds via Amazon, Flipkart, or the company’s website.

The Phantom 380 comes in black and white colors.

Buy Wings Phantom 380 via Amazon (Rs 1,299)