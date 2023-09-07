Wings Platinum Smartwatch Launched in India

Wings has launched the new Platinum smartwatch in India. It comes with the usual smartwatch features at an affordable price tag while urging people to take up fitness goals with the Wings 30-day challenge. Here are the details.

Wings Platinum: Specs and Features

Wings’ 30-day challenge is in collaboration with Ankit Baiyanpuria and can help you win a prize of Rs 3,00,000 upon completion. To start, you would need to buy the Platinum watch, sign up via the company’s website, and post a daily Reel or Instagram Story to track the progress. It is open until November 7.

The Platinum smartwatch has a 1.39-inch IPS display with an HD resolution, 550 nits of brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It also comes with an anti-fingerprint coating and support for multiple watch face options. There’s single-chip-based Bluetooth Calling (version 5.3) support with the help of an inbuilt speaker and microphone. The watch can also save up to 8 phone numbers and has a dial pad to directly dial a number.

The health features include a heart rate sensor, a blood pressure monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. Plus, you get to watch your steps, calories, and distance. The Wings Platinum smartwatch also sends sedentary reminders when there’s no physical activity at all.

It has more than 120 sports modes, which can again help you track various activities with ease. It can last up to 7 days on a single charge and this comes down to 2 days when Bluetooth Calling is used a lot. Besides these basic smartwatch features, you can access other functionalities too. There’s e-card support, password lock, and inbuilt games.

You can also get smart notifications and access the paired phone’s camera and music player via the smartwatch and use features like Find My Phone, Raise to Wake, weather updates, an alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, and more. Additionally, the Platinum smartwatch can summon Siri or Google Assistant and has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Wings Platinum retails at R 1,999 but will be available at a special launch price of Rs 1,499 via Flipkart, Amazon, and the official Wings website. It competes with options like the boAt Wave Fury, the NoiseFit Crew, and more.

It comes in Tan, Black, and Blue colors.

Buy Wings Platinum via Amazon