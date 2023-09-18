Wings Urbana Smartwatch Launched with a Big 2.01-Inch Display

Wings has launched the new Urbana smartwatch as part of its growing lineup in India. This is a budget smartwatch, which comes with a big 2.01-inch (which appears like a trend these days as seen with the Noise ColorFit Spark, the Urban Nexus M, and more) and inbuilt games as some of the attractive features. Have a look at the details.

Wings Urbana: Specs and Features

Wings Urbana has a 2.01-inch IPS HD 2.5D curved glass display with support for 550 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. There are over 200 watch faces and 5 menu styles to choose from, based on what you like.

The watch is equipped with single-chip-based Bluetooth Calling (version 5.3), which can ensure stable connectivity and clear calls. It can provide a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge and up to 3 days with Bluetooth Calling enabled.

There’s support for the usual heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and a period tracker, along with stress management. It can also help you count your calories, steps, and distance. The Wings Urbana has 130+ sports modes, which will ease the process of tracking various types of physical activities via the Wings Active app.

Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder of Wings, said, “The Wings Urbana is going to be your daily companion. With its power-packed features, the Urbana is the answer for someone who wants a smartwatch with all the functions required to survive a day in the modern cityscape. With the start of our new 30 Hard Challenge, the watch comes in great timing as well for people to kick start their challenge with the Urbana.“

Other details include an alarm clock, a calculator, a timer, a stopwatch, camera/music controls, E-card support, and more. It also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Wings Urbana is priced at Rs 1,699 and can now be bought via Flipkart. You can get it at an introductory price of Rs 1,499. It comes in Tan, Black, and Blue color options.

Buy Wings Urbana via Flipkart