Microsoft has released an optional update (KB4577586) through Microsoft Catalog that removes Adobe Flash player from Windows. The update comes months after Adobe announced the deprecation date of Flash – December 31, 2020.

After you install the KB4577586 update, you cannot uninstall it. You will have to either reset your device to an earlier system restore point or reinstall Windows if you must use Adobe Flash after the update.

Although the update is optional for now, Microsoft has clarified that the company will roll out this update via Windows Server Update Service (WSUS) and Windows Update in early 2021. The update is applicable to Windows 10, Windows Server editions, Windows RT 8.1, and Windows 8.1.

“We are releasing this removal update in advance of end of support to help customers test and validate their environments for any impact that might occur by the removal of Adobe Flash Player,” says Microsoft.

As Bleeping Computer notes, the update just removes Flash bundled with Windows and not standalone installations and browser components. Hence, you will have to manually uninstall those if you installed Flash yourself. You can find instructions and the uninstaller right here.

However, Microsoft will remove all the APIs, group policies, and user interfaces related to Adobe Flash Player from Microsoft Edge (legacy) and Internet Explorer 11 through a cumulative update on Windows 10 and Windows 8.1 in the summer of 2021.

If your usage doesn’t heavily depend on Adobe Flash, there is no significant reason to keep Flash on your PC in 2020. Considering the security vulnerabilities out there, you should seriously consider uninstalling Adobe Flash right now. In its part, Adobe will also prompt you to uninstall Flash.