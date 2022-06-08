Microsoft Rolls out Windows 11 22H2 to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel

Microsoft has started the rollout of the Windows 11 version 22H2 in the Release Preview channel. The update is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview channel as well for those who are enrolled in the Windows Insiders for Business program. It takes the Windows 11 build number to 22621 (released earlier in the Beta channel) and offers various new features, especially for touch-focused devices. So, let’s take a look at the details below.

Microsoft, via an official blog, announced the rollout of the Windows 11 version 22H2 update. The company confirmed that the update is rolling out to Windows Insiders Business program participants and to any Windows Insider in the Release Preview channel via the “seeker” experience in Windows Update.

This means that if you are a Windows Insider in the Release Preview Channel with compatible hardware, you have to check for the update in the Windows Update Settings to get it. For commercial devices, on the other hand, IT admins need to authorize the update for the employees of an organization.

For those unaware, Windows 11 version 22H2 brings an array of new features to the plate. Users will be able to create folders in the Start menu to improve app management. The update also brings several improvements for touch-focused devices such as new gestures for opening the Start menu, minimizing apps, and other system functions.

It also comes with improvements to the keyboard theming options, expanding the support for themes to emojis and dictation panels. Furthermore, users will get a new Family app and a Clipchamp video editor by default as well. Updated Task Manager, drag and drop for the Taskbar, and more will also be included as part of the update. However, as hinted by Microsoft earlier, the update may not include Tab support for the File Explorer.

Now, the rollout of the Windows 11 version 22H2 in the Release Preview channel points towards the fact that Microsoft has almost completed the development of the version. At this point, we expect the company to roll out only minor bug fixes and changes to the platform before finally rolling out the update for stable users in the coming months. So stay tuned for further updates on the same. Also, let us know your thoughts on Windows 11 version 22H2 in the comments below.