Tabs in File Explorer Might Not Ship with Windows 11 22H2 Update

Microsoft has been rolling out new features and changes for its Windows 11 to further improve the platform. It recently announced various changes like a new tab-based File Explorer, security features, and more for Windows 11. Although. these features, particularly the support for tabs in File Explorer, haven’t yet made their way to the public. Now, according to a Microsoft executive, stable users will still have to wait before getting their hands on the new tab-based File Explorer in Windows 11. Check out the details below.

Tab-Based File Explorer in Windows 11 Possibly Delayed

It is reported that Microsoft might delay introducing features like the tab-based File Explorer for general users. This means that it will not be included in the upcoming Windows 11 22H2 update.

As a reply to a recent tweet about the upcoming Windows 11 Sun Valley 2 update, the Senior Program Manager of the Windows Insider team, Brandon LeBlanc mentioned that features like “tabs in File Explorer will show up to Windows Insiders (between the Dev and Beta Channels) when they are ready.” You can check out his tweet attached right below. Features like tabs in File Explorer will show up to Windows Insiders (between the Dev and Beta Channels) when they are ready, we're not as "release" based as we used to be as we mentioned in this blog post back in February. https://t.co/fWAvvAPZfS— Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) May 11, 2022

To recall, tabs in File Explorer will help people easily find various files and folders on their PCs. They can use tabs to open up the required file for streamlined usage. With a tab-based File Explorer, users will also be able to pin important files and folders to access them with ease.

Now, it is worth mentioning that Microsoft has already enabled the new Tab-based File Explorer on Windows build 22527 in the Dev Channel. However, it is currently one of the many hidden features of Windows 11 that Windows Insiders in the Dev channel have to manually enable. We have put together an in-depth story on how to enable tabs for File Explorer on Windows 11, which you can check out to get more details on it.

As for the availability of the new File Explorer for Windows 11 stable users, it is currently difficult to say when Microsoft will release it to the stable channel. Although the statement from LeBlanc suggests that Microsoft might add it later as part of a cumulative update.

So, we suggest you stay tuned for further updates on the new tab-based File Explorer and other upcoming features in Windows 11. Also, let us know your thoughts on the new Windows 11 File Explorer in the comments below.