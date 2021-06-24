At its Windows event, Microsoft revealed a bunch of features for Windows 11. While all the visual changes Windows 11 brings to overhaul the user experience are great, one feature that manages to stand out is support for Android apps. Yes, you read that right. Windows 11 will come with built-in Android apps support.

Windows 11 Will Run Android Apps

Going forward, you no longer have to rely on Android emulators for Windows to run an Android app on your Windows PC. After upgrading to Windows 11, you can access your favorite Android apps from core UI elements, including Start Menu and taskbar. The best part? You can discover and install apps through Microsoft Store. You can also pin these apps to the taskbar or place them conveniently on the screen with the new Snap Assist.

All these Android apps are coming to Microsoft Store, thanks to Amazon. The company has partnered with Amazon to integrate Amazon Appstore to Microsoft Store. Powered by the Intel Bridge technology, you can seamlessly download and install Android apps by browsing Amazon’s catalog of Android apps.

On the app listing page, you get the app’s name and rating on the left side pane, while screenshots and descriptions are present in the core portion on the right. Check out the app store listing of TikTok on Microsoft Store below:

The ability to run Android apps is undoubtedly the best Windows 11 feature and should help drive the adoption of the operating system. It also bridges the gap for users looking to access mobile apps on their PC. If you are excited to try out Windows 11, you will have to wait for a week. Microsoft has confirmed that the first Insider build of Windows 11 will start rolling out early next week.