Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Launched at $1599.99

Microsoft launched the Surface Duo 2, Surface Pro 8, and Surface Go 3 at its hardware event today. Rather than recycling the same design used in Surface Book 3, Microsoft has introduced Surface Laptop Studio with powerful hardware and noticeable design changes.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: Specifications

Surface Laptop Studio offers a 14.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with 2400 x 1600 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The key highlight of the new Surface Laptop is its Dynamic Woven Hinge.

The all-new hinge brings the ability to seamlessly switch from a traditional laptop form-factor to a tablet-like experience for drawing or media consumption, thanks to its pull-forward display. You can also push the display all the way down to enter Studio mode, which offers a proper tablet experience. The new Surface Slim Pen 2 is also supported here and it magnetically attaches to the side of the Surface Laptop Studio.

Under the hood, the Surface Laptop Studio is powered by quad-core Intel 11th-gen i5-11300H and i7-11370H processors. While the i5 models will offer Intel Iris Xe graphics, you get 4GB Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics on the Core i7 variants. You get 16/ 32GB of LPDDR4xRAM and 2TB of removable SSD storage. The 1080p camera present in the Surface Laptop supports Windows Hello face authentication.

For ports, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect port, and a headphone jack. As far as the audio is concerned, Microsoft has used quad omnisonic speakers that support Dolby Atmos. In terms of software, as you would expect, the Surface Laptop runs on Windows 11 Home. Microsoft promises up to 19 hours of battery on the i5 model and up to 18 hours on the i7 model.

Price and Availability

Surface Laptop Studio starts at $1599.99. You can pre-order Surface Laptop Studio starting today in select markets. It will begin shipping from October 5.