Microsoft is taking a major leap with its all-new desktop operating system – Windows 11. The Redmond giant first shared details about Windows 11 back in June earlier this year. We learned about the best Windows 11 features, including the new UI, centered taskbar and revamped Start Menu, and Android app support in the Microsoft Store, among other things. But, the company had withheld the Windows 11 release date until today. Now, it has been confirmed that Windows 11 will release on 5th October, as announced via an official blog post.

The Redmond giant has revealed that Windows 11 will be a free upgrade and start rolling out to eligible Windows 10 PCs and laptops on 5th October. The stable update rollout will happen in a phased manner, as expected. “New eligible devices will be offered the upgrade first. The upgrade will then roll out over time to in-market devices,” adds the blog post. Microsoft will consider the hardware requirements, reliability, age of the device, and other factors before making the Windows 11 update available on your PC.

Now, it’s also important to mention that not all announced Windows 11 features will not be available on the release date. While you will get the new UI, sounds, and more when the stable update arrives, one of the most exciting features will be missing in action. The redesigned Microsoft Store will roll out with the update, but it won’t bring along Android app support, as promised. You will officially be able to install and use Android apps on your Windows device sometime in 2022. Windows Insiders will gain access to the feature really soon, though.

Amazon App Store accessible in Microsoft Store on Windows 11

How will you know the Windows 11 update is available on your Windows 10 machine? Well, you will receive a notification when the update is available for you. However, for eager folks, you can always head to ‘Settings -> Windows Update’ and click the ‘Check for Updates’ button to see if you can upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11. Microsoft aims to make the update available to all eligible devices by mid-2022.

If your PC or laptop does not meet the minimum system requirements, worry not, you can still install Windows 11. The company, however, warns against it as you may see frequent crashes on old hardware. We have explained in detail what to expect if you update to Windows 11 on an unsupported PC in the linked article. Once the ISO image becomes available after the release date, you can install Windows 11 using a USB drive on an unsupported PC. So, are you excited to switch from Windows 10 to Windows 11? Let us know in the comments below.