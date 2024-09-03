Windows 11 is Now More Popular Than Windows 10 For PC Gaming

Microsoft introduced Windows 11 in 2021 and its adoption among desktop PCs is close to 31%, even after three years of release, according to Statcounter. Windows 10, on the other hand, remains at the top with about 64% market share. However, on the PC gaming side, Windows 11 has become the top choice for gamers, as per the latest survey on Steam.

The latest Steam Hardware and Software Survey for August 2024 says that Windows 11 is the most popular operating system for gaming on Steam, surpassing even Windows 10 for the first time. Windows 11 now stands at 49.17% with a jump of 3.36% in a month. And Windows 10 accounts for 47.09% of Steam usage, with a reduction of 3.07%.

Image Courtesy: Steam

Microsoft had announced earlier that Windows 10 will reach end-of-life (EOL) in October 2025. Recently, the company introduced an Extended Security Update (ESU) program for Windows 10 that allows you to receive security updates beyond 2025, but users have to cough up a subscription fee. With no feature updates in tow, Windows 11 is now basically in maintenance mode.

Not to mention, Windows 11 has improved performance on the gaming front. In fact, the Windows 11 24H2 update brings AMD’s new branch prediction optimization which significantly improves performance in certain titles. Many reports suggest that certain titles are seeing 35% to 80% gaming improvement on Ryzen processors, after the latest patch.

Now that Windows 10 is nearing its demise, we expect that in the overall OS adoption, Windows 11 will surpass Windows 10 in the coming years.