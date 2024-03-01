Windows 11 is Getting March 2024 Update: Advanced Copilot, Photos AI, and More

The latest Moment 5 update for Windows 11 is here. Microsoft has officially announced the March 2024 update for Windows 11, which will be the last update for the 23H2 build. After this, users will get the AI-laden Windows 11 24H2 update in October 2024. The new update brings several cool features, including an improved version of Copilot, Generative AI features in the Photos app, and more.

Use Your Android Phone As a Webcam on Windows 11

Interestingly, Microsoft has also added an update to the Phone Link app that allows your Windows 11 PC to use your Android phone as a webcam wirelessly. The feature is similar to how Continuity Camera works on macOS. That said, the feature is not part of the March 2024 update of Windows 11. Microsoft is currently rolling out the feature to Windows Insiders in all channels, and the feature may land on the stable channel in the coming months.

Image Courtesy: Microsoft

If you are on the Release Preview or Dev/Beta/Canary channel, open Windows Settings and go to Bluetooth & devices -> Mobile devices -> Manage devices. Here, make sure “Use as a connected camera” is turned on.

You also need to install the Link to Windows app (Free) on your Android device. It should be on version 1.24012 or higher.

Apart from that, the March 2024 update brings a more capable Copilot to Windows 11. You can now dock and undock Copilot on the desktop, resize the Copilot window as per your preference, and access plugins like Kayak, Shopify, OpenTable, and more.

It has received new skills meaning, you can now ask it to enable battery saver, launch live captions, or empty the recycle bin with a simple prompt.

Next, the official Photos app brings some Generative AI features. You can now erase objects from images using the Photos app, and it works in offline mode too. And finally, Microsoft allows you to disable the news feed from Widgets on Windows 11. That’s great!

The Snap layout feature has also received AI treatment. Now, it remembers your custom snap layout and smartly suggests which app to snap in which corner, saving you time. On touchscreen Windows 11 devices, you can now write naturally in apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Paint, and the Photos app, and it can accurately detect your scribblings.

Finally, there is a new Voice Shortcuts accessibility feature that allows users to create custom voice commands to automate tasks on Windows 11. You can create commands to paste files, open URLs, press some key input, and more.

Keep in mind, all these features won’t be readily available after installing the March 2024 update. Microsoft says the features will be enabled gradually on your PC by March end.