Windows 11 Insider Build 22593 Introduces File Explorer Changes and Bug Fixes

Microsoft recently showed off a major Windows 11 update that will bring Tabs in File Explorer, new security features, and more to users. Following this, Microsoft has now introduced the delayed Windows 11 Insider Preview Build, version 22593. This update, which is meant for both dev and beta channel users, brings File Explorer changes (not tabs, though) and a number of fixes. Here’s a look at the details.

Windows 11 Insider Build 22593: What’s New?

To begin with, the File Explorer homepage is now called Home. This was previously called Quick Access. Quick Access is now the name of the top portion of the File Explorer, which houses the pinned/ frequent folders.

There’s also a new Favorites section to house the pinned files, and the Recent category to access recently-edited files in Explorer. These will also include OneDrive files. Recent and Favorite files are also searchable even if they are not local files.

The Microsoft Journal, which recently got out of the Garage project, has also been pinned to the Pen menu by default. This is a note-taking app that also includes PDF imports and is specifically meant for stylus-supported devices. You can easily download the Journal app from the Microsoft Store (Free).

The Windows 11 Insider build 22593 also introduces a new Memory Integrity security feature to prevent hackers from inserting malicious code into high-security processes. This feature exists under Windows Security under Device Security -> Core isolation.

Additionally, there’s the inclusion of 5-minute increments for focus session length under half an hour, a display of associated numbers with snap layouts on the use of WIN + Z keys, and updates to ADLaM keyboard layout and the Pashto keyboard layout. The update includes a number of fixes, which you can check out by heading to the official blog post.

As a reminder, Windows 11 Build 22593 is for the Dev and Beta channel users and isn’t meant for the general audience. If you’re part of the Dev channel and want to switch to the Beta channel, check out the steps in the linked tutorial.