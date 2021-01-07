If you like to keep tabs on the latest news, stock prices, and weather, then Microsoft is testing a new feature to the Windows 10 taskbar for your convenience. You will now be able to view news and weather updates in a collapsible feed. All of the information you need is only a click away and can be tweaked based on your interests.

As per the GIF attached below, you will see a glanceable weather widget in the taskbar once you enable this feature. This means you do not need a third-party or online app to keep tabs on the weather. Tapping the weather widget reveals a mini news feed, which includes articles, sports scorecards, stock prices, and more. It does not include any ads, which is great from a user experience point-of-view.

This news and weather feed looks similar to the one we already have within the Edge browser. You, however, need to open a new tab to access the latest information. With this collapsible feed, you no longer need to leave your workflow.

Simply click the weather widget on the Windows 10 taskbar to get the latest updates from over 4,500 global sources such as The New York Times, BBC, The Verge, and others. What’s more impressive is the fact that you can read stories in this news feed itself. You are not thrown to a new tab. Instead, the feed extends you a “streamlined reading view with fewer distractions.”

Microsoft has been curating the news feed using AI but your inputs (the stories you like or dismiss) will help shape your personal recommendations. The company is currently testing this feature with Windows 10 Insiders on the dev channel. It is rolling out the news and weather feed with Build 21286. You will need to reboot the PC to see the feature pop-up in the taskbar.

The news and weather feed will only be available to Windows Insiders in the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and India.