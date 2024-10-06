Here’s When iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence Will Be Released

When Apple released the iPhone 16 series at an event in September, Apple Intelligence was the highlighting feature. To much dismay, the latest crop of iPhones doesn’t come with Apple Intelligence features out of the box, which was hugely criticized by analysts and fans alike. Apple revealed at the event that Apple Intelligence will be released later this year in an iOS 18 update. Now, Mark Gurman, the most trusted analyst for Apple, has revealed the release date of iOS 18.1.

In his latest newsletter, Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple will release iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence on October 28, 2024. Gurman says iOS 18.1 will bring Apple Intelligence to new iPhones and other supported devices. The reason cited behind the delay is to ensure that Apple Intelligence features are free from bugs and that Apple’s AI cloud servers are well prepared to handle the traffic for tasks that are too heavy for on-device processing.

Which Apple Intelligence Features Will iOS 18.1 Bring?

So far, Apple has given a taste of its AI features to iOS 18 beta users and the stable release will see the same features included in the update. With iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence features like Notification Summaries, Clean Up tool, Writing Tools, the new Siri UI, Reduce Interruptions Focus mode and more will be included.

Moreover, Gurman has once again reiterated the timeline for upcoming Apple Intelligence features. For example, ChatGPT integration will be added with the iOS 18.2 update expected in December this year.

At this moment, it is unclear whether there will be a waitlist to join Apple Intelligence, as we saw in the iOS 18 beta.

The staged rollout of Apple Intelligence features has caused chaos amongst users who are eagerly waiting to try Apple’s take on AI. Nonetheless, we finally have the Apple Intelligence release date.