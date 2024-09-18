Apple Confirms When Apple Intelligence Will be Available in India

At WWDC 2024 and the ‘Glowtime’ September event, Apple previewed an array of Apple Intelligence features coming to iPhone 15 Pro models and the new iPhone 16 lineup. While Apple’s suite of AI features sparks excitement, the delayed & staggered release is damn confusing. When the Cupertino tech giant announced the Apple Intelligence release date, it stated that the features would only be available to the public in U.S. English via an iOS 18 version arriving in October. The giant will expand its AI system to other countries later this year. Since Apple didn’t mention India and other countries in the list, fans have been stuck in the waiting loop. Interestingly, the new reports from The Verge state that Apple Intelligence will be available in 7 additional previously unannounced countries in 2025. Here’s the list:

India (English)

Singapore (English)

Italy (Italian)

Germany (German)

Vietnam (Vietnamese)

South Korea (Korean)

Portugal (Portuguese)

So, Apple Intelligence will arrive in India in 2025.

Apple previously announced that Apple Intelligence will first arrive as a part of iOS 18.1 which will include US English. It will then expand to localized English in the UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, and New Zealand. This will be available via the iOS 18.2 update, which is likely to be released sometime in December. India, Singapore, Italy, and other countries will join the mix in 2025. Due to the Digital Markets Act, Apple won’t release its Apple Intelligence system on the iPhone and iPad in the EU. Rather, the AI features will only be limited to Apple Silicon Macs.

It’s worth knowing that iOS 18.1 and Apple Intelligence are already available in the Beta version. If you’ve downloaded an iOS 18 developer beta or public beta on your iPhone, you can access the first serving of AI features such as Writing Tools, Phone Call Recording, Clean Up tool, Summarize Web pages, and more.

Apple launched the new iPhone 16 series with a major focus on Apple Intelligence. However, these phones won’t ship with AI features right out of the box. Apple Intelligence features will arrive later this fall, that too with only a subset of features that Apple has outlined. The complete version will arrive by 2025. No matter where you live, you will have to join and play the waiting game.