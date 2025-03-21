Home > News > Tim Cook Loses Confidence in Siri Executive, Vision Pro Chief to Lead Siri Now

Anmol Sachdeva
Things are going down the hill fast at Apple. The company has been facing flak from users for not delivering Apple Intelligence features as promised. At WWDC 2024, Apple said that more intelligent Siri with personal context will arrive in 2025. However, the company has now delayed the personalized Siri features. In the wake of the controversy, Apple is ready to shake up things at the corporate level according to a report by Mark Gurman.

Bloomberg reports that Mike Rockwell, chief executive for Vision Pro development, has now been tasked to head the Siri department. Previously, Siri was looked over by John Giannandrea, who is serving the position of senior vice president Machine Learning and AI Strategy at Apple.

Reportedly, Apple CEO Tim Cook has “lost confidence” in Giannandrea after failing to deliver Siri’s personalized features. However, he will remain at Apple and will be responsible for AI products and execution except for Siri.

Paul Meade will be made the new chief executive for Spatial Computing efforts to replace Mike Rockwell, who will undertake the efforts to expedite Siri features.

The shuffle in executive ranks shows that Apple is serious about Siri’s underperformance and failing to deliver what it promised.

Apple Intelligence, so far, has been a lackluster launch. Today, a lawsuit has been lodged against Apple for falsely advertising Apple Intelligence features and deceiving users who bought the new iPhones for AI features.

Troubles are mounting for Apple and hopefully, the executive shift, which will be informed to employees this week, might turn around the story for the trillion dollar company.

Anmol Sachdeva

